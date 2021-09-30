HEC says it has no association with Higher Education City

The logo of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC). — Twitter/File

Higher Education Commission does not owe legal, financial, or any other liabilities to Higher Education City, it clarifies.

"HEC has nothing to do with any agreement signed between some individuals and HEC employees."

Impression that this is an HEC-backed housing project is "entirely incorrect", HEC adds.

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) on Thursday categorically denied any association with the so-called housing project named "Higher Education City".

In a public alert, the institution said the impression that this is an HEC-backed housing project is "entirely incorrect".

"Launching or operating of such a housing scheme has never been approved by HEC authorities or taken up with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for registration," the statement said.

Marketing and advertising of this housing project with the association of HEC or any members of the institution is not authorised, it added.

HEC has nothing to do with any agreement if ever signed between some individuals and HEC employees, nor does it owe legal, financial, or any other liabilities, the institution clarified.

"As HEC has no association with the ‘Higher Education City’, therefore the general public, investors, builders etc. are cautioned that bookings, purchases and investments in this housing project will purely be at their own risk, and HEC owes no liability," it said.