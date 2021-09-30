 
Thursday Sep 30 2021
Web Desk

KP Cricket Association to host KP School Cricket Championship 2021-22

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

KP Cricket Association will host a month-long KP School Cricket Championship 2021-22 — PCB
  • A total of 510 matches will be played at 69 venues in 35 districts across KP.
  • Over 4,000 players and 276 teams will participate in 510 30-over matches in the tournament.
  • The age criterion for the selection of players in the tournament is that players be born on or after August 14, 2005.

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Cricket Association will host a month-long KP School Cricket Championship 2021-22 from October 7 in 35 districts of the province, said a statement issued by Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday.

According to the statement, there will be over 4,000 players and 276 teams participating in 510 30-over matches in the tournament.

A total of 40 teams comprising students from private schools and 236 teams from government schools, will be divided into 76 pools with 510 matches.

“The age criterion for the selection of players in the tournament is that players be born on or after August 14, 2005,” read the statement.

It further stated that the tournament will be at 69 venues across the province.

