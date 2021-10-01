Osman Khalid Butt, Sarwat Gillani to star in Zee5 anthropology series?

Osman Khalid Butt, Sarwat Gillani to star in Zee 5 anthropology series?

Zee5 is joining hands with Pakistani celebrities for an anthropology series.

As per reports, Osman Khalid Butt, Sheheryar Munawar, Sarwat Gillani, Ahsan Khan, and Sanam Saeed have been roped in for an upcoming project on the streaming site.

Although the actors themselves have not confirmed the news, Osman Khalid Butt did turn to his Instagram at the start of the year to share a photo with Sarwat Gillani from the sets of an unannounced project.

"Soon. Ish." he captioned alongside the photo of himself and Sarwat looking at each other.

