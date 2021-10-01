 
Friday Oct 01 2021
Wendy Williams' show faces further delay due to host's health

Friday Oct 01, 2021

Wendy Williams' daytime talk show is facing postponement once again.

A source told Page Six that the season 13 premiere of the show faced a last-minute delay after production noted that the host needed more time to recover.

"Healing is not a straight-line process," the source shared. 

"It was felt within the last 24 hours that we wanted to give her more time to recover."

According to the insider, the show pushed the premiere back, until October 18, as it "didn’t want to start the show and then stop".

"We wanted to make sure Wendy was 100 percent [ready]," the source added.

Amid talks that Wendy was not returning to her hosting gig it was also clarified that she will "1,000 percent host". 

It is pertinent to mention that she grappled with Graves’ disease and a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

