Friday Oct 01 2021
By
Web Desk

What's next Britney Spears's conservatorship battle? Attorney answers

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 01, 2021

Since news of Jamie Spears’ suspension from Britney Spears’ conservatorship the singer’s lawyer shared what the next plan is.

Speaking to People, Britney’s attorney Rosengart said that his legal team is focused between now and the November 12 hearing on terminating the singer’s conservatorship.

"It's terminating the entire conservatorship and looking into the misconduct of Jamie Spears and others," Rosengart told the outlet. 

"It's going to entail reviewing all the files that Jamie Spears now, as a result of a court's order today, is going to turn over."

"[We'll be] looking at communications between Jamie Spears and Jamie Spears' counsel, and we will go where the facts lead us," he added, after accusing Jamie of "reaping millions of dollars from his daughter's estate," during Wednesday's hearing.

