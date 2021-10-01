 
Falak Shabir gushes over Sarah Khan's preparations ahead of welcoming first baby 

Actor Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabir are preparing for the arrival of their first baby together.

The lovebirds, who earlier gave fans a glimpse into their baby's room, are now sharing a new photo featuring their child's little bed.

Falak turned to his Instagram Story on Friday and shared a snap of a white bed fluffed with pillows and a satin blanket. With a pink braid of cushions spread across, the singer hinted fans at the birth of a baby girl.

"Sarah surely knows how to welcome our baby MashaAllah," Falak captioned alongside the post.

Last week, Falak also shared a full view of his upcoming baby's room.

"Arriving soon INSHALLAH!" he captioned alongside the clip.



