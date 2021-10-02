Lady Gaga weighs in on wanting to ‘do justice’ to Patrizia Reggiani in ‘House of Gucci’

Saturday Oct 02, 2021
Lady Gaga recently shared her intentions for wanting to play House of Gucci character Patrizia Reggiani as a “real person” and “not a caricature.”
The star addressed her motivation for the House of Gucci role while in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.
There she was quoted saying, “I knew I was about to play a murderer. I also knew how Tony feels about Italians being represented in film in terms of crime. I wanted to make a real person out of Patrizia, not a caricature.”
“I felt the best way to honour Maurizio and Italians was for my performance to be authentic, from the perspective of a woman. Not an Italian-American woman, but an Italian woman.”
She also wore her heart on her sleeve and admitted, “Choosing to work in a film that's set in Italy is where my heart lies.”
“When I went over to film this year, every day I was able to plant my feet on the ground and know that I was in a place where my family lived before coming here and working hard so I could have a better life.”