Claire Foy calls playing Queen ‘just another role' and shades social media

Netflix star Claire Foy has reflected on her Emmy-winning portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, insisting that embodying the late monarch was “just another role” despite the global fame and awards that followed.

The 41-year-old actress, who won two Emmys and a Golden Globe for her work on The Crown, told Harper’s Bazaar UK that her decade of acting experience helped her approach the role with perspective.

“I’d been acting for a good 10 years before then, so I had a decent gauge on how it all worked,” she explained.

“It meant I could just be amazed by these extraordinary experiences rather than getting swept up in the hype.”

Foy also voiced a frank opinion on social media, echoing concerns previously shared by Prince Harry.

The actress admitted she tends to “shut up” online and described social platforms as having a mostly negative impact.

“I am vitriolic in my hatred of it,” she said. “There has to be some medium that enhances life, not makes it worse. Right now, I don’t really think that’s happening.”

Her comments resonate with the Duke of Sussex, who has repeatedly warned about the risks of social media for children.

Speaking to comedian Hasan Minhaj, Harry discussed his caution regarding his own children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and said the couple wants to carefully control when they gain access to online platforms.

“If you say no to Instagram or Snapchat, guess what happens? They go to school and get bullied for being the only one not on the platform,” Harry explained.

The prince suggested that a more sensible age for children to access social media might be 21.