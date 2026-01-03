Taylor Swift draws attention to 'evermore' with latest move

Taylor Swift sends fans into frenzy after 'evermore' Easter Egg

Taylor Swift fans have been advocating for “justice for evermore,” which has become a joke among the Swifties, as they believe the pop star ignores one of her best albums.

However, the evermore stans went wild after seeing the global icon, 36, seemingly acknowledging the album with a subtle Easter Egg during the recent wedding of her friend, Este Haim.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker donned a glittery gold dress at the eldest of Haim sisters’ wedding, which was strikingly similar to the evermore-themed dresses for the Eras Tour.

Swifties believed it was a sweet nod to the 2020 release as the Haim sisters were featured on the track, No Body, No Crime, on the album.

The evermore dress was also the one Taylor wore during the Eras Tour performance in which Este and her sisters joined for the live performance of the song, in a Seattle show in 2023.

As the Fearless songstress loves to pay sentimental nods to memories, the fan theory isn’t too far-fetched.

Sharing the wedding pictures on social media, one fan wrote on X, "This look is giving evermoreeeee," and "Welcome back evermore bronze dress!!" gushed another.

The bridesmaid look has excited fans even more to see the Grammy winner as a bride in the near future.