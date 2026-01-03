Liam Payne's sister devastated by another heartbreaking death in family

Liam Payne’s family faced another heartbreaking loss as his sister Ruth Gibbins announced the death of her beloved pet dog, Brit.

The pet held very deep emotional meaning for the family, as she was a gift from the late One Direction star.

Ruth shared the saddening news on Instagram, posting photos of herself with Liam and their dog over the years.

The late singer’s sister revealed that Brit had to be put to sleep after spending 13 years as a cherished part of their lives.

In her message, Ruth described the pain of saying goodbye and the strong bond they shared.

“Oh Brit beau. Heartbreakingly we had to have Brit put to sleep yesterday,” she wrote.

She called Brit “the best gift Liam ever got me” and said the dog was there through the most important moments of her life.

The Teardrops hitmaker’s sister also recalled how Brit once jumped onto a kitchen unit to celebrate one of Liam’s awards.

She said she found comfort in believing Brit would be reunited with Liam, “I know exactly who you will have ran to over the rainbow bridge.”

However, the emotional update came weeks after Ruth shared tattoos in memory of her brother.

For the unversed, Liam Payne died in 2024 at the age of 31 and for his family, the loss of Brit brought fresh grief but also memories filled with love and connection.