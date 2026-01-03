Jake Bongiovi gushes over Millie Bobby Brown's 'Stranger Things' finale

Millie Bobby Brown watches ‘Stranger Things’ finale with husband after skipping premiere

Millie Bobby Brown’s husband, Jake Bongiovi, had the prime experience of watching the much-hyped Stranger Things finale by Eleven herself, and he sure appreciated it.

The 23-year-old musician and actor took to Instagram on Friday, January 2, and shared a picture of the Enola Holmes star, 21, excitedly smiling against a poster for the theatre screening of the finale.

"I believe!!" Jake wrote on his Stories, quoting an important scene from the finale.

The dialogue decides Eleven’s future in the series as the characters believe she has disappeared to lead a peaceful life, and it’s left up to the viewers’ interpretation to imagine where Millie’s character ends up.

The Instagram post comes after the Modern Family actress skipped the viewing party with her costars in Paris because she was still healing from the shoulder injury she had earlier this month.

The actress still watched the finale online with her castmates, but as it appears, she watched it again with her husband, too.

Notably, Millie was no longer wearing the black sling she had had her arm in since the injuries.