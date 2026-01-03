Emilie Kiser reflects on 2025 in emotional clip

Influencer Emilie Kiser opened up with raw emotion as she reflected on a “soul‑crushing” 2025.

Kiser began the New Year by sharing a tearful TikTok video.

She described 2025 in the clip as “literally soul‑crushing.”

The 26‑year‑old admitted she had “no words” for the past year which was marked by the devastating loss of her 3‑year‑old son, Trigg, in May.

“I have no words for 2025, but that’s kind of why I wanted to make this video,” said Kiser.

She shared with the fans that it ok to feel 'very lost' as new year starts.

“I cannot even describe the emptiness that I have felt the last seven months,” Kiser said.

“Whether it has been apparent on camera or not, I’ve truly just tried to keep going and be there for my younger son.”

She added that while she tried to keep going for her younger son Theodore, born in March 2025, the grief has been overwhelming.

Trigg was found unconscious in the family’s Arizona home pool while his father, Brady Kiser, was home.

Authorities initially submitted a criminal charge recommendation.

However, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office later declined to press charges citing “no likelihood of conviction.”