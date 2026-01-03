Zoe Kravitz being warned of 'trusting' Harry Styles with love?

Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz romance reportedly getting 'serious'

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have been making headlines for quite sometime due to their rumoured relationship.

The couple sparked romance rumours last year after they were spotted together holding hands while strolling the streets in Rome.

Previously sources reported that Harry and Zoe are just casually dating and there is nothing serious going on between them.

But the latest reports have claimed that things are seemingly getting serious as an insider informed the Star magazine about the plans of two moving in together.

According to an insider, “Zoë says she feels like she’s living some sort of dream with Harry and she doesn’t want it to end.”

However, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker has also been telling everyone that he is going to marry The Batman actress. Sources say that he “genuinely does seem serious.”

But there are some people who are warning the 37-year-old actress about trusting the former One Direction singer.

They are saying that Styles have the tendency to "fall in and out of love very quickly", pointing to his dating history, in which none of his past relationships have lasted for an extended period.

An insider stated, “Harry does have a tendency to fall in and out of love very quickly so there are certainly people warning Zoë to keep her guard up.”

“But he’s sworn up and down that this time is different, that Zoë’s the one, so hopefully this will go the distance.”

Prior to Kravitz, Styles dated Taylor Russell from June 2023 to May 2024.