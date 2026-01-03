Jessica Alba shares touching birthday tribute to son Hayes

Jessica Alba welcomed the New Year by celebrating her youngest child, Hayes, turning eight.

The Fantastic Four star took to Instagram to share a moving post on January 1.

The celebratory post was filled with videos and photos chronicling her son’s journey from babyhood to middle childhood with Gorillaz’ Feel Good Inc. playing in the background.

“My Hayesie, my sweet, bright, fun, hilarious Hayes. Wow—eight years ago, early in the morning on NYE, you arrived. Time has flown by, yet it has paused on so many beautiful moments with you,” Alba wrote.

“Watching you grow into the coolest lil dude ever has been one of the greatest experiences of my life.”

The montage featured Hayes alongside his older sisters Honor (17) and Haven (14) as well as milestones like his first haircut, piano practice, soccer games, and cheering at an LA Lakers match.

The 44-year-old also included playful snapshots of herself and Hayes in coordinated outfits, beach outings and cozy family moments.

In her caption, Alba praised Hayes’ talents across sports, his kindness, quick wit, and competitive streak especially when beating her at UNO.

She highlighted their “absolute favorite moments” together which are sleepovers, late‑night talks, and lazy mornings with hot chocolate and movies.

“I love that you are bilingual and have such compassion and empathy for anyone who might feel different in any way or circumstance,” she added.

The actress acknowledged the challenges of the past year referencing her divorce from producer Cash Warren after their separation in December 2024.

Alba filed for divorce in February 2025 citing irreconcilable differences.

However, the pair have maintained an amicable co‑parenting relationship.