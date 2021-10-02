 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 02 2021
Kim Kardashian's enchanting beauty in throwback snap will take your breath away

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Kim Kardashian is almost unrecognizable with little makeup on as she shared flashback photo to wish her makeup guru a happy birthday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared her flash back snap Instagram Stories on Friday.

The 40-year-old  has very little makeup on as she is seen in her late twenties, just as her reality TV show was taking off.

The mother-of-four shared her stunning throwback to wish her makeup guru Mario Dedivanovic a happy 38th birthday.

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian paid tribute to her late father, saying her dad is her 'guide' in life. She marked the 18th anniversary of the death of her father, Robert Kardashian.

Sharing a black-and-white throwback of herself alongside her dad, Kim wrote: 18 years ago was the worst day of my life. But, I know you see and guide. Love never dies. Love u daddy.'

