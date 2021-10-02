 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick follows Kardashian-Jenner clan on social media after split from Amelia Hamlin

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Scott Disick follows Kardashian-Jenner clan on social media after split from Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick has bragged about his 'really crazy' $400k Ferrari while posing with pricey fleet after re-following Kardashian-Jenner clan on social media.

The Talentless designer gave his $400K Ferrari 812 a face lift and took to Instagram to show it off.

On Friday the 38-year-old Kourtney Kardashian's ex boasted about his 'really crazy' chalk grey wrap job while posing against a fleet of pricey cars which included a Ferrari F8.

'Had to make my 812 this chalk grey I found by @inozetek, literally looks like paint and is a wrap it's really crazy,' he wrote.

Scott's latest post comes just days after he re-followed everyone in the Kardashian Jenner clan on Instagram after previously purging them from his 'following' count.

Scott Disick seemed to hint that things were not good with the Kardashian-Jenner family as he unfollowed all of them on Instagram. But things appeared to have bettered themselves just days later, as he was seen following the clan again.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian discuss future plans during a dinner date

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian discuss future plans during a dinner date
Princess Beatrice copies Meghan and Harry over their baby Sienna Elizabeth's privacy

Princess Beatrice copies Meghan and Harry over their baby Sienna Elizabeth's privacy
Hailey Bieber showcases her incredibly fit figure that captured Justin's heart

Hailey Bieber showcases her incredibly fit figure that captured Justin's heart
Kim Kardashian's enchanting beauty in throwback snap will take your breath away

Kim Kardashian's enchanting beauty in throwback snap will take your breath away
Adele teases return with her new album '30'

Adele teases return with her new album '30'
Golden Globes group adds new members as it works to diversify

Golden Globes group adds new members as it works to diversify
Jennifer Lopez seems to be aging backwards in her latest photoshoot

Jennifer Lopez seems to be aging backwards in her latest photoshoot
Lady Gaga weighs in on wanting to ‘do justice’ to Patrizia Reggiani in ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga weighs in on wanting to ‘do justice’ to Patrizia Reggiani in ‘House of Gucci’
Tony Bennett illustrates Lady Gaga for ‘Love for Sale’ album cover

Tony Bennett illustrates Lady Gaga for ‘Love for Sale’ album cover
Britney Spears’ lawyer ‘will go where the facts lead’ in Jamie Spears review

Britney Spears’ lawyer ‘will go where the facts lead’ in Jamie Spears review
Prince William reminisces about childhood visit to London charity with Princess Diana

Prince William reminisces about childhood visit to London charity with Princess Diana
Cardi B ‘cried for no reason’ since birth of son: ‘Weird postpartum’

Cardi B ‘cried for no reason’ since birth of son: ‘Weird postpartum’

Latest

view all