79% Pakistanis haven't watched an Indian movie in the last year

Interestingly, nearly four in five Pakistanis say that they have not watched any Indian movies in the past year.

This was found in a survey conducted by Gallup and Gilani Pakistan.

A nationally representative sample of adult men and women from across the four provinces was asked the following question, “Please tell, have you seen any Indian movies in the last one year?”

In response to this question, 21% said yes while 79% said no.

Photo: Screengrab of Gilani Research Foundation's survey findings

In a gender breakdown of the sample size, a press statement by the Gallup and Gilani Pakistan group showed that more males (23%) admitted to watching Indian films in the last one year as compared to females (15%).

Photo: Screengrab of Gilani Research Foundation's survey findings

The study was released by the Gilani Research Foundation. It was carried out among a sample of 1,418 men and women in urban and rural areas of all four provinces of the country, during August 13, 2021 – September 05, 2021.

The error margin is estimated to be approximately ± 2-3% at the 95% confidence level. The methodology used for data collection was CATI.