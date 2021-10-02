 
Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Oct 02 2021
By
Web Desk

79% Pakistanis haven't watched an Indian movie in the last year

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

79% Pakistanis havent watched an Indian movie in the last year

Interestingly, nearly four in five Pakistanis say that they have not watched any Indian movies in the past year.

This was found in a survey conducted by Gallup and Gilani Pakistan.

A nationally representative sample of adult men and women from across the four provinces was asked the following question, “Please tell, have you seen any Indian movies in the last one year?”

In response to this question, 21% said yes while 79% said no.

Photo: Screengrab of Gilani Research Foundations survey findings
Photo: Screengrab of Gilani Research Foundation's survey findings

In a gender breakdown of the sample size, a press statement by the Gallup and Gilani Pakistan group showed that more males (23%) admitted to watching Indian films in the last one year as compared to females (15%).

Photo: Screengrab of Gilani Research Foundations survey findings
Photo: Screengrab of Gilani Research Foundation's survey findings

The study was released by the Gilani Research Foundation. It was carried out among a sample of 1,418 men and women in urban and rural areas of all four provinces of the country, during August 13, 2021 – September 05, 2021.

The error margin is estimated to be approximately ± 2-3% at the 95% confidence level. The methodology used for data collection was CATI.

More From Bollywood:

Shilpa Shetty addresses ‘new endings’ amid husband Raj Kundra’s court proceedings

Shilpa Shetty addresses ‘new endings’ amid husband Raj Kundra’s court proceedings
Abhay Deol sheds light on decision to not have a star image: ‘It’s by choice’

Abhay Deol sheds light on decision to not have a star image: ‘It’s by choice’
Taapsee Pannu reveals how ‘so-called insiders’ never validated her films

Taapsee Pannu reveals how ‘so-called insiders’ never validated her films
Arjun Kapoor touches on dedication for long-term goals

Arjun Kapoor touches on dedication for long-term goals
Shilpa Shetty addresses the need to start the everyday ‘with the right frame of mind’

Shilpa Shetty addresses the need to start the everyday ‘with the right frame of mind’
Priyanka Chopra celebrates friendship with Lara Dutta: ‘We span decades’

Priyanka Chopra celebrates friendship with Lara Dutta: ‘We span decades’
Janhvi Kapoor details a ‘harrowing’ paparazzi encounter escape

Janhvi Kapoor details a ‘harrowing’ paparazzi encounter escape
Katrina Kaif urges fans to cut sugar from daily diets

Katrina Kaif urges fans to cut sugar from daily diets
Akshay Kumar’s mother admitted to the ICU in ‘critical condition’

Akshay Kumar’s mother admitted to the ICU in ‘critical condition’
Neetu Kapoor shares a heartfelt note for Rishi Kapoor on his 69th birth anniversary

Neetu Kapoor shares a heartfelt note for Rishi Kapoor on his 69th birth anniversary
Kareena Kapoor reveals her son Jehangir Ali Khan features in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Kareena Kapoor reveals her son Jehangir Ali Khan features in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Shreya Ghoshal shares a heartfelt note for son Devyaan

Shreya Ghoshal shares a heartfelt note for son Devyaan

Latest

view all