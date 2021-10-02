 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Oct 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Umer Sharif's body to be returned to Pakistan after clearance from German govt

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Umer Sharifs body to be returned to Pakistan after clearance from German govt

Umer Sharif's body will be returned to Pakistan after the local government in Nuremberg issues the death certificate.

Sources said that the hospital where the comedy legend was being treated had issued the death certificate but the German law requires an official death certificate to send a body to another country.

According to the sources, the clearance would be given on Monday due to the weekly holidays on Saturday and Sunday.

They said that the clearance certificate would be issued on Monday when the local government's offices reopen. 

They said the body would be return to Pakistan by either an air ambulance or a commercial flight.

Umer Sharif had been admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg on Wednesday after his health condition deteriorated during his flight to the United States. The comedian was diagnosed with multiple ailments including coronary conditions.

More From Showbiz:

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff celebrate two years of film ‘War’

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff celebrate two years of film ‘War’
Naga Chaitanya, Samantha decide to part ways as husband and wife

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha decide to part ways as husband and wife
Indian comedian Kapil Sharma reacts to Umer Sharif's death

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma reacts to Umer Sharif's death
Twitter thanks Falak Shabir after cyclone 'Gulab' changes course: Here's Why

Twitter thanks Falak Shabir after cyclone 'Gulab' changes course: Here's Why
Naimal Khawar's munchkin Mustafa claps his heart out in rain: See Photos

Naimal Khawar's munchkin Mustafa claps his heart out in rain: See Photos
Designer HSY announces launch of fragrance: Read Inside

Designer HSY announces launch of fragrance: Read Inside
Umer Sharif’s death leaves Pakistani celebs heartbroken

Umer Sharif’s death leaves Pakistani celebs heartbroken
Legendary Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif passes away in Germany

Legendary Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif passes away in Germany
Falak Shabir gushes over Sarah Khan's preparations ahead of welcoming first baby

Falak Shabir gushes over Sarah Khan's preparations ahead of welcoming first baby

Mahira Khan disappointed at 'shameful' expulsion of IBA student

Mahira Khan disappointed at 'shameful' expulsion of IBA student
Minal Khan thinks cyclone 'Gulab' is chasing her in Maldives: See Photo

Minal Khan thinks cyclone 'Gulab' is chasing her in Maldives: See Photo
Osman Khalid Butt, Sarwat Gillani to star in Zee5 anthropology series?

Osman Khalid Butt, Sarwat Gillani to star in Zee5 anthropology series?

Latest

view all