Queen Elizabeth supporting Prince Andrew?

Prince Andrew last month accepted service in the United States of a sexual assault lawsuit by a woman who said the Duke of York forced her to have sex with him at the London home of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.



The prince and his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, have agreed that service was effective as of Sept. 21.

According to a latest report in Telegraph, Queen Elizabeth is privately funding her son Prince Andrew's legal bill to fight Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault lawsuit at a cost of "millions" as he has "no discernible income."



Giuffre, 38, accused Queen Elizabeth's second son in her Aug. 9 lawsuit of forcing her to have sex around two decades ago, when she was underage, at the London home of Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

She also said Andrew abused her at around the same time at Epstein's mansion in Manhattan and on Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Andrew has not been charged with crimes.

His lawyers are seeking to review a 2009 settlement agreement from a lawsuit against Epstein in Florida, to determine whether it requires dismissal of Giuffre's case.

Giuffre is seeking unspecified damages.

Epstein, a registered sex offender, also had a home in Florida. He killed himself at age 66 in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.