Sunday Oct 03 2021
Web Desk

NCB detains Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in drug case

Web Desk

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

The eldest son of Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan is being questioned by the officials of Narcotics Control Bureau after he was detained in a drug case.

According to the Times of India, Aryan was taken into custody after the NCB conducted a raid at a party being held on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on Saturday night.

According to India Today, the officials of NCB are questioning Aryan in the drug bust case.

However, media quoted a senior NCB official that Khan’s son has not been booked on any charges and has not been arrested so far.

Aryan’s cell phone has been confiscated and is being scanned by the officials to ascertain any indication of his involvement in the possession or consumption of the drugs.

Nine others including three girls, amongst them daughters of some of the prominent businessmen, have also been detained in the same case.

Meanwhile, authorities have also summoned the organisers of the cruise party for investigation.

