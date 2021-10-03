Aryan Khan arrest: Senior lawyer says offence is 'bailable'

It seems that that Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan may not be in big trouble after he was arrested following a drugs raid.

According to Entertainment Times, a senior lawyer weighed in on the Bollywood actor’s chances with the law and revealed that since the drugs he had in possession were in small quantity, his offense is predicted to be bailable.

"The accused is alleged to be a member in the rave party from where some contraband was found in violation to provisions of NDPS Act. It appears that the quantity allegedly attributed to him for personal consumption is small quantity and not commercial quantity and therefore the offense will be bailable," senior lawyer Maeed Memon said.

Earlier, Aryan was taken into custody after the Narcotics Control Bureau conducted a raid at a party being held on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on Saturday night.

According to India Today, the officials of NCB questioned Aryan in the drug bust case.

Aryan’s cell phone was confiscated and was scanned by the officials to ascertain any indication of his involvement in the possession or consumption of the drugs.



Nine others including three girls, amongst them daughters of some of the prominent businessmen, have also been detained in the same case.

Meanwhile, authorities have also summoned the organisers of the cruise party for investigation.