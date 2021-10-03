Prince Harry, Meghan Markle working to keep reputation, celebrity lifestyle afloat

Experts feel Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are prioritizing the ‘nourishment’ of their celebrity lifestyle while simultaneously trying to “keep one eye on their ever-fluctuating reputation.”



Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti made this claim during his interview with Express UK and there he was even quoted saying, “I expect that Harry and Meghan want to try and concentrate on preaching about worthy causes in their Spotify and Netflix deals, but they will also have one eye on their own reputations.”

“That's for two reasons, one is that they obviously want to look good and part of nurturing a celebrity reputation is trying to ensure that your name is for good things, rather than frivolity or living in luxury or your wealth.”

Before concluding he added, “They'll therefore be looking to cover topics that are considered worthy and worthwhile.”