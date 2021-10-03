 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle working to keep reputation, celebrity lifestyle afloat

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

Experts feel Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are prioritizing the ‘nourishment’ of their celebrity lifestyle while simultaneously trying to “keep one eye on their ever-fluctuating reputation.”

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti made this claim during his interview with Express UK and there he was even quoted saying, “I expect that Harry and Meghan want to try and concentrate on preaching about worthy causes in their Spotify and Netflix deals, but they will also have one eye on their own reputations.”

“That's for two reasons, one is that they obviously want to look good and part of nurturing a celebrity reputation is trying to ensure that your name is for good things, rather than frivolity or living in luxury or your wealth.”

Before concluding he added, “They'll therefore be looking to cover topics that are considered worthy and worthwhile.”

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West to step into the world of technology, files trademark

Kanye West to step into the world of technology, files trademark
Open Season: Sarah Ferguson may testify in Prince Andrew sex case

Open Season: Sarah Ferguson may testify in Prince Andrew sex case

Prince Harry accused of ‘thoughtlessly distracting’ public with memoir chatter

Prince Harry accused of ‘thoughtlessly distracting’ public with memoir chatter
Snoop Dogg hails Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s will to ‘live life their way’

Snoop Dogg hails Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s will to ‘live life their way’
Prince Diana ‘third wheeling’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage

Prince Diana ‘third wheeling’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage
Kim Kardashian feeling 'pressure' ahead of SNL hosting gig

Kim Kardashian feeling 'pressure' ahead of SNL hosting gig
Royal expert says Princess Beatrice should be questioned about her father

Royal expert says Princess Beatrice should be questioned about her father
Jennifer Lopez hits 178 million followers on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez hits 178 million followers on Instagram
Bala Hatun actress promotes 'Kurulus:Osman' season 3

Bala Hatun actress promotes 'Kurulus:Osman' season 3
Inside the Kardashian's new reality TV show

Inside the Kardashian's new reality TV show

Emily Ratajkowski claims Robin Thicke fondled her on Blurred Lines shoot

Emily Ratajkowski claims Robin Thicke fondled her on Blurred Lines shoot

Gordon Ramsay under fire for outrageously pricing simple dish

Gordon Ramsay under fire for outrageously pricing simple dish

Latest

view all