Prince Harry accused of ‘thoughtlessly distracting’ public with memoir chatter

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

Experts recently called Prince Harry out for allegedly trying to ‘distract’ the public from focusing on the non-profit charity work the monarchy is doing in favour of his upcoming memoir.

The claim was brought forward by royal expert Dr Edward Owens and in his interview with Express he was quoted saying, “It’s perhaps a little thoughtless, maybe he hasn’t thought it through very carefully.”

“He is distracting attention away from the monarchy and that is the concern. Every time the royals are not at the centre of the limelight, that’s a concern.”

He also went on to speculate the chance that the Firm is already ‘laying anxiously in wait’ to counter whatever shadow Prince Harry’s memoir may throw. “Already there will be some anxiety at court… of course they are going to be worried.”

“This is another thing that they cannot control, the Royal Family are obsessed by control and when they can’t control events they are inevitably very anxious and even fearful.”

He also went on to say, “They are going to be celebrating William, Catherine and their young family in direct opposition to Harry’s narrative.”

“There is going to be a lot of positive attention devoted to the Cambridges and they will have their statements ready.”

Before concluding Dr Owens admitted, “Buckingham Palace will be carefully thinking about how they respond to the Harry memoir.”

