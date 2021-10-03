Queen Elizabeth addresses ‘trying period’ without Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth recently weighed in on the ‘trying period’ she struggled through after Prince Philip’s passing.



The Queen spoke her heart while celebrating the opening of the Scottish Parliament.

Even royal expert Rhiannon Mills addressed the Queen’s emotional speech and admitted to Express, “The Queen has attended every opening ceremony since 1999. This is the sixth session she will play a part in today.”

“And I think for the 95-year-old monarch it will be wonderful to see that after 18 months where Covid has disrupted so much of the official work that she carries out today again we will see some of the pomp and ceremony you would expect for a similar event.”

She also went on to say, “She will be accompanied today by Prince Charles and Camilla, known here in Scotland as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.”

“On previous occasions, of course, she was joined by the Duke of Edinburgh, so I suspect there will be a poignancy to the fact that her husband, who passed away in April, is not at her side today.”