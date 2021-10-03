Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore ‘have once-in-a-lifetime’ friendship: source

Insiders recently weighed in on the special relationship between Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore.

According to OK! Magazine, Barrymore recently sat down to dish over her Charlie’s Angels costar and admitted, “The thing that I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important moments, [and] we’ve also been there in the small moments and the casual moments.”

“The reason we are such good friends is because it’s real and we go through real stuff with each other. It’s not a Hollywood fairy-tale.”

Even an insider chimed in, in agreement and added, “From breakups to heartache to baby bliss, Drew and Cameron have shared it all.”

Before concluding the source added, “They agree they couldn’t have made it through the last three decades without each other.”