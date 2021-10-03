 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore ‘have once-in-a-lifetime’ friendship: source

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore ‘have once-in-a-lifetime’ friendship: source
Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore ‘have once-in-a-lifetime’ friendship: source

Insiders recently weighed in on the special relationship between Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore.

According to OK! Magazine, Barrymore recently sat down to dish over her Charlie’s Angels costar and admitted, “The thing that I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important moments, [and] we’ve also been there in the small moments and the casual moments.”

“The reason we are such good friends is because it’s real and we go through real stuff with each other. It’s not a Hollywood fairy-tale.”

Even an insider chimed in, in agreement and added, “From breakups to heartache to baby bliss, Drew and Cameron have shared it all.”

Before concluding the source added, “They agree they couldn’t have made it through the last three decades without each other.”

More From Entertainment:

Britain's Royal Ballet dancers will return to stage as Romeo and Juliet

Britain's Royal Ballet dancers will return to stage as Romeo and Juliet
Salman Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan's house after Aryan Khan's arrest

Salman Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan's house after Aryan Khan's arrest
Sam Asghari ‘in charge of’ all Britney Spears’ affairs: source

Sam Asghari ‘in charge of’ all Britney Spears’ affairs: source
Queen Elizabeth addresses ‘trying period’ without Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth addresses ‘trying period’ without Prince Philip
Prince Harry has ‘taken the devil’s route’ with new memoir release

Prince Harry has ‘taken the devil’s route’ with new memoir release
Kanye West to step into the world of technology, files trademark

Kanye West to step into the world of technology, files trademark
Open Season: Sarah Ferguson may testify in Prince Andrew sex case

Open Season: Sarah Ferguson may testify in Prince Andrew sex case

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘broke’ the Windsor record for unhappy marriages

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘broke’ the Windsor record for unhappy marriages
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘crafting their own rule book’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘crafting their own rule book’
Prince Charles’ old pal shares plans for ‘slimmed down monarchy’

Prince Charles’ old pal shares plans for ‘slimmed down monarchy’
Prince Harry accused of ‘thoughtlessly distracting’ public with memoir chatter

Prince Harry accused of ‘thoughtlessly distracting’ public with memoir chatter
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle working to keep reputation, celebrity lifestyle afloat

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle working to keep reputation, celebrity lifestyle afloat

Latest

view all