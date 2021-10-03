 
Sunday Oct 03 2021
Kirsten Dunst shares thoughts on her kids’ following in her footsteps

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

Kirsten Dunst recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shared her thoughts regarding the possibility of her children following in her career footsteps down the line.

Dunst addressed it while discussing with People magazine at the New York Film Festival premiere of The Power of the Dog.

There she was quoted saying, “Listen, if they want to be actors, I'll support my children whatever they want to do.”

The actor is a mother to two boys, Ennis aged 3 and James who is 4 months old. she shares both boys with her fiancé Jesse Plemons.

For those unversed, Dunst and Plemons intend to team up on the screen for the first time ever in The Power of the Dog.

They initially met on the set of Fargo back in 2015 and got together nearly a year and a half afterwards.

In a previous interview with People, Dunst also weighed in on the moment they met and admitted, “We became friends and first creative partners and for me that was the beginning of us getting together. We want to do this over the course over our careers.”

