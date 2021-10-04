Grimes says she was trolling the paparazzi with Karl Marx photo

Pop star Grimes became the talk of town after she was photographed reading Karl Marx’s The Communist Manifesto, days after she and her filthy rich, tech tycoon partner Elon Musk broke up.

The crooner has now broken her silence about the Karl Marx photo posted on her Instagram being a stunt to troll the paparazzi, adding that she is still living with the Tesla founder.

Posting a screenshot of a news story from the day, Grimes wrote: “I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn’t stop following me this wk but then I realized it was opportunity to troll .. i swear this headline omg [expletive] haha im dead.”

“I am not a communist…although there are some very smart ideas in this book – but personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming,” she wrote.

“But I haven’t ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it. Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented,” she went on to say.

“Anyway if paparazzi keep chasing me perhaps I will try to think of more ways to meme – suggestions welcome!” she added.

Grimes also mentioned in the post that she is still “living with e,” referencing her nickname for her former beau.