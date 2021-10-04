 
Monday Oct 04 2021
Mohammad Hafeez recovers from dengue, will resume practice from today

Monday Oct 04, 2021

Mohammad Hafeez. Photo: file  
  • Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has fully recovered from dengue fever.
  • Hafeez will inform Central Punjab about his availability after assessing his fitness level in training session.
  • Hafeez is also part of the Pakistani squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has fully recovered from dengue fever and will start his practice from Monday (today).

Mohammad Hafeez was infected with the dengue virus last week. Due to his illness, Hafeez withdrew from the first leg of the National T20 Cup — which was held in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium — and returned to Lahore.

Following the training session, the all-rounder will inform his team, Central Punjab, about his availability when he reassesses his fitness level.

The second leg of the National T20 Cup will start on October 6. The right-handed batsman is also part of the Pakistan squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Mohammad Hafeez infected with dengue

Earlier on September 28, Hafeez was diagnosed with dengue, family sources of the cricketer had revealed.

The cricketer had suffered from food poisoning immediately after reaching Islamabad for the National T20 Cup.

Sources had told Geo News that due to a gastrointestinal virus, Hafeez withdrew from the first leg of the National T20 Cup. 

After he returned, doctors had taken a blood sample of the cricketer and according to medical reports, his dengue test came positive.

