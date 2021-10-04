Twitter thinks Jeff Bezos will make a real-life version of ‘Squid Game’ after his tweet

Jeff Bezos irked social media users after he turned to Twitter and lavished praises on Netflix’s

American tech mogul and entrepreneur Jeff Bezos has become the talk of town on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.

The Amazon founder irked social media users after he turned to Twitter and lavished praises on Netflix’s latest hit from South Korea, Squid Game.

The media proprietor congratulated Netflix co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos over the success of the mega hit which has taken over the globe and is being dubbed the streaming giant’s biggest show ever.

“@ReedHastings and Ted Sarandos and the team at @Netflix get it right so often. Their internationalization strategy isn’t easy, and they’re making it work. Impressive and inspiring. (And I can’t wait to watch the show.),” he wrote.

Soon after, social media users started trolling the investor for missing the point of the show, which stands against capitalism, while Bezos, the second richest person in the world, is infamously regarded as the capitalist villain over the many allegations he faces for exploiting and underpaying workers at Amazon. Many even quipped that Bezos could get inspired to start his own real-life version of the sadistic game.



