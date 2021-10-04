 
entertainment
Monday Oct 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Twitter thinks Jeff Bezos will make a real-life version of ‘Squid Game’ after his tweet

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 04, 2021

Jeff Bezos irked social media users after he turned to Twitter and lavished praises on Netflix’s
Jeff Bezos irked social media users after he turned to Twitter and lavished praises on Netflix’s 

American tech mogul and entrepreneur Jeff Bezos has become the talk of town on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.

The Amazon founder irked social media users after he turned to Twitter and lavished praises on Netflix’s latest hit from South Korea, Squid Game.

The media proprietor congratulated Netflix co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos over the success of the mega hit which has taken over the globe and is being dubbed the streaming giant’s biggest show ever.

“@ReedHastings and Ted Sarandos and the team at @Netflix get it right so often. Their internationalization strategy isn’t easy, and they’re making it work. Impressive and inspiring. (And I can’t wait to watch the show.),” he wrote.

Soon after, social media users started trolling the investor for missing the point of the show, which stands against capitalism, while Bezos, the second richest person in the world, is infamously regarded as the capitalist villain over the many allegations he faces for exploiting and underpaying workers at Amazon.  Many even quipped that Bezos could get inspired to start his own real-life version of the sadistic game. 


More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth ‘ losing influence’ over Firm ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth ‘ losing influence’ over Firm ahead of Platinum Jubilee
The Queen launches review into Azerbaijan ruler links leaked by Pandora papers

The Queen launches review into Azerbaijan ruler links leaked by Pandora papers
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle popularity plummets: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle popularity plummets: report
Prince Charles looking to pay Prince William £700k in rent as King: report

Prince Charles looking to pay Prince William £700k in rent as King: report
Tina Brown's new royals book to change the way how people see monarchy

Tina Brown's new royals book to change the way how people see monarchy
Insiders say Kim Kardashian, Kanye West have hit the pause button on divorce

Insiders say Kim Kardashian, Kanye West have hit the pause button on divorce
Britney Spears needs time to 'heal' from decade-long conservatorship battle

Britney Spears needs time to 'heal' from decade-long conservatorship battle

Hermes hosts fashion show at Paris airport hangar

Hermes hosts fashion show at Paris airport hangar
Reese Witherspoon's tears prove art truly feeds her soul

Reese Witherspoon's tears prove art truly feeds her soul
Princess Diana faced the same bullying claims that Meghan Markle is fighting now

Princess Diana faced the same bullying claims that Meghan Markle is fighting now
Katie Couric recalls meeting Prince Harry at the peak of his ‘partying’ phase

Katie Couric recalls meeting Prince Harry at the peak of his ‘partying’ phase
Billie Eilish says she almost skipped a Texas show over the state’s abortion laws

Billie Eilish says she almost skipped a Texas show over the state’s abortion laws

Latest

view all