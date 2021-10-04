Queen’s ‘age-old traditions won’t work’ for Prince William, Kate Middleton

Experts believe Queen Elizabeth’s age-old traditions and methods for the royal family are no longer going to work for new generation royals such as Prince William and Kate Middleton.



Royal commentator Grant Harrold made this claim during his interview with Express and there he admitted how “traditionally with royals, it was that rule for everybody where royals looked but didn't touch” but such rules can no longer be enforced with younger royals.

He was quoted telling the publication, “We're seeing change, which has to happen and it has to change in order to survive.”

“Historically, so many of the royal marriages obviously didn't work out, so it's a bit reassuring for us when we see the younger royals and their partners being so obviously in love, and that they really are in love and are best friends.”

He also went on to add, “I think that's also important as we know that it is working and that they will be united when they lead us.”

“The Queen and Prince Philip didn't really show affection, but there have been occasions over the years where you see him give her a kiss on the cheek or sometimes you see them sit really close to one another, especially in recent years.”

“Those are the things that royals never did previously. I don't think I've ever seen the Queen at an event where she has given a child a hug, it's just not what was done.”

“With the modern royals, they are more like that - they have to be, whereas the Queen gets away with it because she's the Queen and she's always been like that.”