Cardi B fawns over Offset Balenciaga Fashion Week debut

Monday Oct 04, 2021
Cardi B recently turned to social media and gushed over her husband Offset’s debut at Paris Fashion Week with Balenciaga.
The rapper shared her heartwarming note to Instagram and even included a number of photographs featuring both her and Offset strutting across the Fashion show stage.
The caption on the photograph read, “…popped out to s/s 22 @balenciaga show! So proud of my husband @offsetyrn who walked the show!”
“Thank you @demnagvasalia and the Balenciaga team for your hospitality! I had such an amazing experience!!”