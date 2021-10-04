 
Cardi B fawns over Offset Balenciaga Fashion Week debut

Cardi B recently turned to social media and gushed over her husband Offset’s debut at Paris Fashion Week with Balenciaga.

The rapper shared her heartwarming note to Instagram and even included a number of photographs featuring both her and Offset strutting across the Fashion show stage.

The caption on the photograph read, “…popped out to s/s 22 @balenciaga show! So proud of my husband @offsetyrn who walked the show!”

“Thank you @demnagvasalia and the Balenciaga team for your hospitality! I had such an amazing experience!!”

