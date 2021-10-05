Queen has plan about Harry and Meghan's future

Queen Elizabeth, who is all set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee next year, allegedly has a special plan for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



The 95-year-old will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee next year. She will reportedly award Platinum Jubilee medals to some members of the Royal Family to mark the occasion.



She will award the medals to a number of her relatives including those who no longer or have never undertaken official engagements on her behalf, according to Buckingham Palace.

The likes of Prince Andrew, who is currently caught up in a civil lawsuit in New York, and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are expected to receive the award.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also included in the list despite quitting the royal jobs in early 2020, according to some royal correspondents.

Harry and Meghan will both still receive the honour alongside other acting members of the Firm.



However, another royal commentator and journalist Daniela Elser has argued the Queen may be making a serious gamble by not "listening to her people" as the Sussexes' popularity plummets in the UK.

She went on to claim that he Queen's decision to "not rock the boat" could backfire.

"For the Queen, the decision to not rock the boat and to hew to what she did in 2012, rather than listening to her people, therefore, pursuing a different approach, is a serious gamble," Ms Elser wrote in news.com.au.

Harry and Meghan saw his popularity drop nearly ten percent in September, according to recent YouGov polls.