 
Geo News

Rebecca Ferguson spills secret about 'Peaky Blinders' co-star Cillian Murphy

'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' is set to premiere on March 6

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 03, 2026

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is set to premiere on March 6
'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' is set to premiere on March 6

Rebecca Ferguson, who is all set to star alongside Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders movie, has disclosed a secret about the Irish actor.

Directed by Tom Harper, The Immortal Man is bringing back Murphy as Tommy Shelby alongside Ferguson, Stephen Graham, Barry Keoghan, Paul Anderson and Tim Roth.

The duo made a ravishing appearance at the premiere of the film last night and also interacted with the media.

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the Mission: Impossible – Rouge Nation actress surprised fans with an inside detail about the Oppenheimer star.

According to her, Cillian is a "dad jokes" guy.

“My God, he has the most ridiculous dad jokes… oh he is a dad joke dude. I’m not kidding. You would never think it”, revealed Rebecca.

Rebecca Ferguson spills secret about Peaky Blinders co-star Cillian Murphy

Meanwhile, she was also asked how it feels to be joining the Adrein Brody, Anya Taylor-Joy, Tom Hardy, who have been a part of this.

The 42-year-old added, “I hadn’t really put myself on a list of them when you say it like, that it sounds bloody incredible.”

She further opened how honoured she felt when Cillian asked her to play the part in Peaky Blinders movie.

The Dune actress stated, “I wanted to work with Cillian, and when he reached out and said ‘I want you to do this, would you do it for me and play with me?’ that is the honour in itself.”

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is coming out on Netflix on March 6. 

Tom Holland spotted out after secret marriage with Zendaya
Tom Holland spotted out after secret marriage with Zendaya
Justin Timberlake legally attacks Long Island over driving footage
Justin Timberlake legally attacks Long Island over driving footage
Jennifer Garner reflects on filming movie right after child birth
Jennifer Garner reflects on filming movie right after child birth
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs gets out of prison early
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs gets out of prison early
‘Grey's Anatomy' Eric Dane: Cause of death revealed
‘Grey's Anatomy' Eric Dane: Cause of death revealed
Jim Carrey's rep issues statement on actor's viral Paris appearance
Jim Carrey's rep issues statement on actor's viral Paris appearance
Billie Eilish crawls into her past with Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish crawls into her past with Justin Bieber
Kylie Kelce opens up about daughters giving mom 'hard time' as they grow up
Kylie Kelce opens up about daughters giving mom 'hard time' as they grow up