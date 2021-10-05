 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Sophie Wessex says ‘women are even more fabulous in our 50s’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

Sophie Wessex was part of a roundtable discussion to support the ‘Menopaused Workplace Pledge’
Sophie Wessex was part of a roundtable discussion to support the ‘Menopaused Workplace Pledge’ 

Sophie Wessex is opening about the significance of raising awareness about the impact of menopause.

The Countess of Wessex was part of a roundtable discussion to support the ‘Menopaused Workplace Pledge’ campaign with the charity Wellbeing of Women.

"Women having to leave the workplace because of the menopause is tragic. We are fabulous in our 40s, and we are even more fabulous in our 50s, 60s and 70s and we need to celebrate that and keep opportunities going for women,” she said.

"Together, we can support the thousands of women out there who form the backbone of our workforce. We cannot let anyone leave the workplace, feeling that they have got to slope off into the shadows. We have to be able to change that,” she shared.

"I've always found out when we talk about women's' health, actually, it's actually preceded by talking about women's problems or issues, which immediately puts it into a negative light," she said.

She went on to say that she hopes to normalize taboo topics such as these by raising them "out into the open, and not making it some kind of behind closed doors conversation." 

More From Entertainment:

Lizzo under fire for lavishing praises on alleged abuser Chris Brown

Lizzo under fire for lavishing praises on alleged abuser Chris Brown

'No Time to Die' opens with $121 mn in international box office sales

'No Time to Die' opens with $121 mn in international box office sales
Thai cave saga to be depicted in new film 'The Rescue'

Thai cave saga to be depicted in new film 'The Rescue'
Maluma speaks up about Kim Kardashian romance rumours

Maluma speaks up about Kim Kardashian romance rumours

Billie Eilish condemns Texas abortion law, lashes out at lawmakers

Billie Eilish condemns Texas abortion law, lashes out at lawmakers

Sophia Bush ‘open’ to possibility of bringing back ‘One Tree Hill’ for a reboot

Sophia Bush ‘open’ to possibility of bringing back ‘One Tree Hill’ for a reboot
Piers Morgan lashes out at ‘selfish’ anti-vaxxers

Piers Morgan lashes out at ‘selfish’ anti-vaxxers
George Clooney quips Brad Pitt was the 'cheapest' actor available for upcoming thriller

George Clooney quips Brad Pitt was the 'cheapest' actor available for upcoming thriller
Spanish court backs Shakira's tax claim, criminal case still pending

Spanish court backs Shakira's tax claim, criminal case still pending
'Star Trek' actor William Shatner to fly to space becoming the oldest ever astronaut

'Star Trek' actor William Shatner to fly to space becoming the oldest ever astronaut
Brad Pitt looks dashing with mustache on set of his upcoming film

Brad Pitt looks dashing with mustache on set of his upcoming film
Queen has plan about Harry and Meghan's future

Queen has plan about Harry and Meghan's future

Latest

view all