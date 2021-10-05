 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
Web Desk

Ben Affleck reveals the perils of playing 'Batman' on-screen

Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

The actor revealed the reason he decided to part ways from one of his most loved characters
Ben Affleck spilled the beans on how challenging it was for him to play the role of Batman.

In a recent chat with Variety, the actor revealed the reason he decided to part ways from one of his most loved characters. 

Speaking on the sidelines of the promotions of his upcoming film, The Tender Bar, Affleck joked, “It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult. This was really lovely. Really fun. I had a great time, I’m probably under some gag order that I’m not even aware that I probably just violated and I’m now going to be sued."

For the unversed, Affleck is all set to appear in the new film with the likes of Michael Keaton, who will also be returning as Batman, with Ezra Miller taking on the title role.

About his co-stars, Affleck said, “I love Ezra and I had a chance to see Jason [Momoa], who’s over there making Aquaman [and the Lost Kingdom].’”

The actor opened up about bidding farewell to the role, “I showed somebody the ‘Batman’ script, they said, ‘I think the script is good. I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again.’

"You’re trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or sex or gambling or shopping or whatever. But that ends up making your life worse. Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain starts. It becomes a vicious cycle you can’t break. That’s at least what happened to me.”

