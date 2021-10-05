Kareena Kapoor leaves fans gushing with sweet throwback photo of Jehangir Ali Khan

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor on Tuesday left her millions of fans swooning with a sweet throwback photo of son Jehangir Ali Khan.



The Good Newwz actor took to Instagram and posted the adorable photo of Jeh with a heartfelt caption.

“My life, your cheeks and cuddles complete me #Throwback”, Kareena said.

Shortly after Kareena shared the cute photo of Jehangir, fans and fellow B-town celebrities started showering the baby with love.



Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son Jehangir Ali Khan in February this year.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha along with superstar Aamir Khan.

The film will be out on Valentine’s Day 2022 after its release was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.