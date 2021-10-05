 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
Web Desk

‘Squid Game’ director says Netflix rejected the show for 10 years initially

Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

Netflix’s recent hit Squid Game has taken over the world swiftly after it was released.

Director of the South Korean drama, Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke to The Korea Times and talked about how he initially faced challenges in funding the show after he wrote in 2008.

The director revealed that he started working on the script ten years ago and readied the first draft a year later but it took a decade for the streaming giant to give a nod of approval to the series.

“After about 12 years, the world has changed into a place where such peculiar, violent survival stories are actually welcomed,” he shared.

The project was given a thumbs up by Netflix in 2019, and it was formerly titled Round Six.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korea was suing Netflix owing to it causing a traffic surge.

“We will review the claim that SK Broadband has filed against us. In the meantime, we continue to seek open dialogue and explore ways of working with SK Broadband in order to ensure a seamless streaming experience for our shared customers,” a Netflix spokesperson told CNBC.

