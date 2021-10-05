 
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
Asim Azhar helps fans whose 'world is falling apart': Here's How

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

Asim Azhar helps fans whose 'world is falling apart': Here's How

Singer Asim Azhar surely knows how to treat his fans!

On Monday, the singer turned to his Twitter and invited fans to engage in an #AskAsim session. Within a few minutes of Asim's post on the micro-blogging app, the netizens started pouring in comments.

A rather unusual question was popped was by a frustrated female fan fed up of WhatsApp, Instagram outages in the country.

"Tailor ny meri saree kharab kardi hy . There is no-one, I can share my pain with. Sb down hy mein kisko rona sunaon. I feel like my world is falling apart. Suggest me something. (The tailor has spoilt my sarree. There is no one I can share my pain with. Everything is down. I fee like my world is falling apart) @AsimAzharr#Askasim," wrote the singer's fan.

Responding to her problem, Asim shared a screenshot from his conversation with designer Asim Jofa, asking him if he could fix the fan's problem.

"Yaaar. I’m sorry that happened. But I just spoke to my friend @asimjofa for you & he will make you a happy girl. send him your details!" he replied.

