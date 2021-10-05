 
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
Matt Smith: The Crown's Prince Philip actor plays Daemon Targaryen in 'House of The Dragon'

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

HBO has released the first trailer of "Game Of Thrones" spinoff "House of the Dragon".

Based on George R. R. Martin’s book "Fire and Blood", the show is expected to in January 2022.

The show is set two centuries before the events of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels, which Game of Thrones was based on.

Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip in season 1 of Netflix show "The Crown"  will play Daemon Targaryen in "House of the Dragon".

The HBO series is also features Paddy Considine,  Sonoya Mizuno, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, and Olivia Cooke.

