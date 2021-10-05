PCB makes ‘big announcement’ for National T20 tickets

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made a “big announcement” for the National T20 Cup’s tickets, as it seeks to attract spectators in the second leg of the tournament, which will kick off from October 6 (tomorrow) in Lahore.
The ticket prices for all enclosures have been reduced to Rs50, while Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan Enclosures have been set aside only for families.
6 Oct - Central Punjab-Sindh; Balochistan-Northern
7 Oct - Central Punjab-Southern Punjab; Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
8 Oct - Central Punjab-Northern; Southern Punjab-Sindh
9 Oct - Sindh-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Northern-Southern Punjab
10 Oct - Southern Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Balochistan-Central Punjab
11 Oct - Sindh-Balochistan; Northern-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
12 Oct - No 1 team vs No 4 team; No 2 team vs No 3 team
13 Oct – Final