PCB makes ‘big announcement’ for National T20 tickets

(L-R) Rival captains Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq and Sohaib Maqsood pose with the National T20 Cup trophy at the historical Pakistan Monument. —PCB/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made a “big announcement” for the National T20 Cup’s tickets, as it seeks to attract spectators in the second leg of the tournament, which will kick off from October 6 (tomorrow) in Lahore.

The ticket prices for all enclosures have been reduced to Rs50, while Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan Enclosures have been set aside only for families.

Terms and conditions for spectators

Only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to purchase the tickets;

NADRA-issued vaccination certificates must be shown at the time of purchase and when gaining access to the stadium;

Original ID cards are mandatory;

People under 18 are not allowed;

Wearing of masks will be mandatory;

Tickets are non-transferable;

Anyone violating bio-secure protocols is liable to be evicted out of the venue; and

All of the above terms will apply for complimentary and hospitality ticket holders as well.

Schedule

6 Oct - Central Punjab-Sindh; Balochistan-Northern

7 Oct - Central Punjab-Southern Punjab; Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

8 Oct - Central Punjab-Northern; Southern Punjab-Sindh

9 Oct - Sindh-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Northern-Southern Punjab

10 Oct - Southern Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Balochistan-Central Punjab

11 Oct - Sindh-Balochistan; Northern-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

12 Oct - No 1 team vs No 4 team; No 2 team vs No 3 team

13 Oct – Final