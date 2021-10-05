 
PCB makes ‘big announcement’ for National T20 tickets

(L-R) Rival captains Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq and Sohaib Maqsood pose with the National T20 Cup trophy at the historical Pakistan Monument. —PCB/File
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made a “big announcement” for the National T20 Cup’s tickets, as it seeks to attract spectators in the second leg of the tournament, which will kick off from October 6 (tomorrow) in Lahore.

The ticket prices for all enclosures have been reduced to Rs50, while Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan Enclosures have been set aside only for families.

Terms and conditions for spectators

  • Only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to purchase the tickets;
  • NADRA-issued vaccination certificates must be shown at the time of purchase and when gaining access to the stadium;
  • Original ID cards are mandatory;
  • People under 18 are not allowed;
  • Wearing of masks will be mandatory;
  • Tickets are non-transferable;
  • Anyone violating bio-secure protocols is liable to be evicted out of the venue; and
  • All of the above terms will apply for complimentary and hospitality ticket holders as well.

Schedule

6 Oct - Central Punjab-Sindh; Balochistan-Northern

7 Oct - Central Punjab-Southern Punjab; Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

8 Oct - Central Punjab-Northern; Southern Punjab-Sindh

9 Oct - Sindh-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Northern-Southern Punjab

10 Oct - Southern Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Balochistan-Central Punjab

11 Oct - Sindh-Balochistan; Northern-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

12 Oct - No 1 team vs No 4 team; No 2 team vs No 3 team

13 Oct – Final

