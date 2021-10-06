 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
By
Reuters

YouTube scraps R&B singer R. Kelly's official channels

By
Reuters

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

Two of R.Kells channels have been removed from one of the world’s largest video platforms
Two of R.Kell's channels have been removed from one of the world’s largest video platforms

Alphabet Inc’s YouTube said it has removed R&B singer R. Kelly’s channels from its video platform, distancing itself from the singer who was convicted of sex trafficking last month.

R. Kelly was convicted by a federal jury in September in his sex trafficking trial, where prosecutors accused the singer of exploiting his stardom over a quarter-century to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex.

Two of his channels, RKellyTV and RKellyVevo, have been removed from one of the world’s largest video platforms and the singer will no longer be able to create or own any other YouTube channel, YouTube said in a statement sent late on Monday, following Reuters’ request for comment.

The catalog of his music will however be available on YouTube Music, YouTube’s audio-streaming service, and the videos uploaded by other YouTube users will continue to be available.

“We can confirm that we have terminated two channels linked to R. Kelly in accordance with our creator responsibility guidelines,” a YouTube spokesperson told Reuters in a statement.

The MuteRKelly campaign, founded by two Black women in 2017 to try to remove the singer's music from the air waves, said on Twitter here, "Waiting on you @youtubemusic, and you too @Spotify @AppleMusic @AmazonMusic, etc."

More From Entertainment:

Muhammad Ali sketches fetch knockout prices at NY auction

Muhammad Ali sketches fetch knockout prices at NY auction
Phoebe Dynevor says she is afraid of failure after surge to fame

Phoebe Dynevor says she is afraid of failure after surge to fame
Jamie Lee Curtis fearful of society’s ‘obsession’ with plastic surgery

Jamie Lee Curtis fearful of society’s ‘obsession’ with plastic surgery

Ben Affleck opens up about final Batman portrayal on ‘The Flash’

Ben Affleck opens up about final Batman portrayal on ‘The Flash’

Britney Spears lashes out at family for keeping mum during her abusive guardianship

Britney Spears lashes out at family for keeping mum during her abusive guardianship

Emily Ratajkowski reveals why she waited years to expose Robin Thicke

Emily Ratajkowski reveals why she waited years to expose Robin Thicke
Elijah Wood says ‘LOTR’ orc was designed after Harvey Weinstein to get back at him

Elijah Wood says ‘LOTR’ orc was designed after Harvey Weinstein to get back at him
Kate Middleton has ability to reshape and project monarchy into future

Kate Middleton has ability to reshape and project monarchy into future
Prince Charles won't allow Meghan and Harry major royal perk

Prince Charles won't allow Meghan and Harry major royal perk

Scott Disick spotted enjoying shopping with his beautiful assistant after split from Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick spotted enjoying shopping with his beautiful assistant after split from Amelia Hamlin
Britney sparks major fan conversation with a new video

Britney sparks major fan conversation with a new video
Adele delights fans as she teases first teaser of her new music 'Easy On Me'

Adele delights fans as she teases first teaser of her new music 'Easy On Me'

Latest

view all