Sean Paul reveals the ordeal of losing 'millions' during the COVID-19 pandemic

The rapper, said he lost millions of dollars, as a result of not being able to go on tour for two years

Sean Paul revealed he incurred huge financial loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic that wreaked havoc around the world.

The rapper, said he lost millions of dollars, as a result of not being able to go on tour for almost two years.

He told Page Six, “I landed March 8 [2020] from a tour with Shaggy in New Zealand."

“I was on the plane with my mask on, and Shaggy [was] laughing at me like, ‘What are you doing yo bro? You making the plane smell like a hospital right now.’ I am spraying Lysol and wiping down… I said, ‘Yo bro I got asthma,’ so for me it was a definite lesson," he added.

The She Doesn't Mind rapper said the pandemic forced shut all of his live events.

“I’ve lost a lot of money because I travel more than six months out of the year. Like millions, all of that is from touring, but then I’ve also been spending money on charities," Paul said.

However, he said it was refreshing to take a break from everything because of the virus.

“Sometimes you have to take a break… With everything there is a silver lining, so I have enjoyed the family time, and I have enjoyed the extra studio time that I’ve been given," he revealed.