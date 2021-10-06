Experts unveil Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle’s secret parenting hacks

Experts recently shed some light on the various parenting hacks and tactics Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle employ with their children.

This observation has been made by a parenting expert at Guide Plus, Leon Hady and in his guide, he noted key distinguishing body language cues that showcase the similarities between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s parenting styles.

Parenting expert Leon Hady commented on Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s similar approaches to parenting vis-à-vis their body language and highlighted some key aspects.

He was quoted saying, “Both Kate and Meghan have spoken out about the importance of mental health and wellbeing and this can be seen in a practical sense in the images of both mothers with their children.”

“The photos of Kate and Meghan with their little ones show the warmth, affection and close bond they both clearly have with their children.”

He also went on to say, “Kate has previously spoken about the importance of letting children explore and play in nature.”

“Photos of Kate often depict her taking part in games and getting down to eye level with her children, which allows her children to feel a sense of security and feel reassured that they have her undivided attention.”

“Similarly images of Meghan often show a very young Archie being held close in a display of protection, and gives an indication of Meghan's commitment to the privacy of her children respected from a very young age, in order to enable them to have as normal an upbringing as possible.”

The Baby Show’s director Zoe Bonser on the other hand has to differentiating opinions on the royals’ body language.

During a recent interview with Express, she admitted, “When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex became parents for the first time the world looked on in anticipation of how they would raise the latest addition to the royal family – and, if they would copy Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”

“However, as time progresses it’s clear that Meghan and Kate have both taken different approaches to bringing up their little ones.”

She went on to note, “The most notable is that Meghan takes a much more modern approach to parenting while Kate appears to stick to tradition.”

“Meghan trusts in her own decisions and makes her own way when it comes to motherhood, taking influence from others outside of the royal family. Meghan chose to have her own birth plan rather than stick to the usual birth of royal babies.”

“She also refrained from the day-of-birth photo opportunity and chose a modern buggy rather than the classic Silver Cross that was used by royals - and Kate and William - for generations.”