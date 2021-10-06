 
Meghan Markle branded ‘common denominator’ in family issues

Meghan Markle recently got called out for being the “common denominator” responsible for causing tiffs among both the Markle’s as well as the royal family.

The Duchess was branded the “common denominator” as well as an alleged instigator for both tiffs with the Markle’s and the royals by royal editor Robert Jobson.

He was quoted saying, “I have absolutely no doubt having covered the Royal Family for over 30 years and known Prince Harry since he was a little boy, I've spoken to him on numerous occasions, he will have regrets.”

“Everyone has regrets even if they say no regrets, you know, he's had to give up a lot, his links to the British military, his links to his family where he was always seen as a bit of a joker. But also a very much loved member of that family...”

“[Meghan's] own family seemed to be all at war and when she came to be engaged with Harry she was at Sandringham and was invited to the bosom of the family at Christmas something normally doesn't happen until you're married.”

“And he said on public radio that they're now the family that she never had, which of course upset Mr Markle who spent a fortune on her education on her and was deeply hurt by that.”

“Of course, within a very short space of time his relationship with his own family is in tatters. Now you've got to say the common denominator here is Meghan.”

