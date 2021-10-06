 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Armeena Rana Khan snubs celebrities who use 'religion' to 'advance' their careers

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

Armeena Rana Khan snubs celebrities who use religion to advance their careers
Armeena Rana Khan snubs celebrities who use 'religion' to 'advance' their careers

Actor Armeena Rana Khan is calling out all those celebrities who use religion to progress in their careers.

Turning to her Twitter on Tuesday, the Janaan actor mocked people in her industry who garner praises through their religious views.

"Advancing acting careers using religious extremism seems to be quite the ‘in’ thing these days. Can’t make it without huh?" wrote Armeena on the micro-blogging app.

Although the actor did not indicate who was her tweet directed at, she did post a follow-up message only after a couple of minutes.

"I’ve also observed that no matter what religion you follow, if you’re an extremist then your interpretation of that religion will be extreme also. Conversely, a well-balanced person will find just that in every religion - balance," Armeena added.

Take a look:


More From Showbiz:

Mahira Khan gushes over her LSA 2012 blue over-lap dress: See Photos

Mahira Khan gushes over her LSA 2012 blue over-lap dress: See Photos
‘Ertugrul’ star is all hearts for Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor

‘Ertugrul’ star is all hearts for Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor
'Take Care King': Shah Rukh Khan's fans leave message outside Mannat

'Take Care King': Shah Rukh Khan's fans leave message outside Mannat
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram pen love letters with magical under water photos

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram pen love letters with magical under water photos
Mehar Bano recreates iconic looks from two decades of Lux Style Awards

Mehar Bano recreates iconic looks from two decades of Lux Style Awards
Yasra Rizvi generates conversation around abusive marriages in new campaign

Yasra Rizvi generates conversation around abusive marriages in new campaign
Mahira Khan draws comparison to Sri Devi over recent performance: See Photo

Mahira Khan draws comparison to Sri Devi over recent performance: See Photo
King of Bollywood's son Aryan Khan gets common man treatment in custody

King of Bollywood's son Aryan Khan gets common man treatment in custody
Asim Azhar helps fans whose 'world is falling apart': Here's How

Asim Azhar helps fans whose 'world is falling apart': Here's How
Umer Sharif's son fondly talks about father: 'He taught me to love people'

Umer Sharif's son fondly talks about father: 'He taught me to love people'
Comedian Umer Sharif’s dead body to be shifted to Karachi on Wednesday

Comedian Umer Sharif’s dead body to be shifted to Karachi on Wednesday
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Minal Khan ask trolls to 'live and let live'

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Minal Khan ask trolls to 'live and let live'

Latest

view all