Armeena Rana Khan snubs celebrities who use 'religion' to 'advance' their careers

Actor Armeena Rana Khan is calling out all those celebrities who use religion to progress in their careers.

Turning to her Twitter on Tuesday, the Janaan actor mocked people in her industry who garner praises through their religious views.

"Advancing acting careers using religious extremism seems to be quite the ‘in’ thing these days. Can’t make it without huh?" wrote Armeena on the micro-blogging app.

Although the actor did not indicate who was her tweet directed at, she did post a follow-up message only after a couple of minutes.

"I’ve also observed that no matter what religion you follow, if you’re an extremist then your interpretation of that religion will be extreme also. Conversely, a well-balanced person will find just that in every religion - balance," Armeena added.



