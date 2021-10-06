 
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
Prince Harry risking ties to Prince William for money: report

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

Prince Harry risking ties to Prince William for money: report

Experts weigh in on the dangers Prince Harry is risking with Prince William for the sake of a few book sales.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield made this claim during her interview on GB News where she highlighted the side effects of Prince Harry naming the racist royal.

She started off by admitting, “Isn't this just the tackiest rumour in the world? I believe the publishers are going to continue to perpetuate this rumour because quite frankly Prince Harry and gone way overboard on oversharing this past year.”

“What is there left to know? This is the only secret left for the Sussex couple. I think that we're going to continue to hear this rumour because it's really the only thing that might send people to the bookstores to purchase this book.”

“The article that I've read about the rumour also suggests Harry is going to go deep into his mother's background.”

“I love that idea, I think this is a great opportunity for Harry to brand himself as a leader and as somebody worthy of giving us guidance and advice on how to be better humans.”

“Unfortunately if he goes this route it really looks tacky, it's going to completely sever his ties with his family, especially his brother. I think his brother will be disappointed in him if they continue with this narrative.”

