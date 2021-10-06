Selena Gomez releases teaser for Coldplay collaboration ‘Let Somebody Go’

Lyricist and singer Selena Gomez has dropped an emotional teaser for her upcoming collaboration alongside Coldplay named Let Somebody Go.



The song will release as part of an official collaboration with Coldplay and will feature in their upcoming album release titled Music of the Spheres.

The teaser specifically showed off Gomez’s segment in the collaboration and she could be heard singing, "When I called the mathematicians and I asked them to explain/They said love is only equal to the pain.”

During the small snippet, Chris was at the backend singing some backup vocals.

Check it out below:

This collaboration is one of Gomez’s only musical ventures at the moment for she is busy filming for Only Murders in the Building along with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

