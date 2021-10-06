Olivia Rodrigo highlights the damaging side effects of growing up a star

Olivia Rodrigo recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed the dangerous implications she’s faced after having to grow up in the spotlight as a star kid that’s been banned from making any mistakes associated with growing up.



Rodrigo addressed her personal struggles with being “expected to act like an adult” while simultaneously being “treated like a child” in an interview with Teen Vogue.

There she was quoted saying, “When you're in the industry, you're sort of treated like a child but expected to act like an adult. That's a really terrifying thought, to think that I'm not allowed to make any mistakes, because I think that's how you grow as a person.”

She also added, “I'm no different from any other 18-year-old out there. I'm definitely going to make a lot of mistakes in my life and in my career probably too. That's just life.”

The singer also added, “It's so frustrating to see young girls held to a completely different standard than other people. Social media is making it even harder for young girls to grow up.”

“I don't even think it's about me being like, 'Oh, I'm hurt to see people say mean things about me or my friends.' It's really toxic for young girls to open their Snapchat app and see the articles about young women who are just sharing their art and existing in the world, and watching them being torn apart for doing absolutely nothing.”

“I'm taking it one step at a time. It can be really tough on your mental health, though. I'm grateful for the people who like me for me and keep me separated from all the noise and tabloids or what people are saying about me on social media. That's always been a top priority.”

Before concluding she added, “It's funny how recognition changes everything and also changes nothing in your life. The problems I was having a year ago are still the problems I'm having now, and things that brought me joy a year ago are still the things that bring me joy now. It's just another aspect of life that you need to learn how to deal with, but it doesn't change who you are as a person.”