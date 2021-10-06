Kanye West extends support to Kim Kardashian ahead of SNL hosting gig

 
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

Kanye West is continuing to help Kim Kardashian wherever she needs him.

In his latest move, the Donda rapper is extending his support to his estranged wife ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

According to a source, Kanye is offering advice to the Skims founder ahead of her big appearance.  

"Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show," the source said. 

It was earlier reported that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was "nervous" ahead of her skit. 

The report came after actress Debra Messing questioned her relevancy to the job.

She wrote on Twitter: "Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?" 


