Wednesday Oct 06 2021
Queen remembers beloved Prince Philip in lengthy note

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

Queen remembers beloved Prince Philip in lengthy note

The Queen has remembered her late husband Prince Philip ahead of her first winter without him.

In a Twitter thread, she marked the 150th anniversary of The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) - an organisation of which the monarch is the patron. 

"As Patron of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, I send my warmest congratulations to all the members, volunteers and staff on the occasion of your 150th anniversary," 

"Engineering and Technology innovations have had an impact on many aspects of our lives, from the rapid evolution of electrical technologies that underpin 21st-century life, to the countless other inventions which have become invaluable to us all.

"As Patron of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, I send my warmest congratulations to all the members, volunteers and staff on the occasion of your 150th anniversary.

"Engineering and Technology innovations have had an impact on many aspects of our lives, from the rapid evolution of electrical technologies that underpin 21st-century life, to the countless other inventions which have become invaluable to us all.

"Engineers have created solutions to global challenges and continue to improve the lives of millions of people all over the world.

"This anniversary provides an opportunity to thank and recognise the dedication and hard work of all those working in engineering and technology who, every day, make a difference to society, and whose professionalism is championed by the Institution of Engineering and Technology.

"I send my good wishes to you all and hope the next 150 years will continue to bring you success in delivering your vision to Engineer a Better World." 

